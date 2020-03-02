OU Baseball: Sooners move into top 15 in D1Baseball, Baseball America polls

Ben Abram

Sophomore Ben Abram during the game against Texas Southern on Feb. 18.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

After a 2-1 weekend at the Shriners College Classic in Houston, the Sooners (9-3) have climbed up the rankings in the latest polls.

The Sooners are now up to No. 15 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 and No. 11 in the Baseball America Top 25.

On Friday, Oklahoma beat then No. 6 Arkansas 6-3. The Sooners followed that up with a no-hit, shutout win over No. 11 LSU on Sunday, 1-0.

The Sooners begin a five game home stand on Tuesday, hosting No. 25 Dallas Baptist at 6:30 p.m. in Norman.

