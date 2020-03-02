OU Baseball: Sooners move into top 15 in D1Baseball, Baseball America polls

After a 2-1 weekend at the Shriners College Classic in Houston, the Sooners (9-3) have climbed up the rankings in the latest polls.
The Sooners are now up to No. 15 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 and No. 11 in the Baseball America Top 25.
On Friday, Oklahoma beat then No. 6 Arkansas 6-3. The Sooners followed that up with a no-hit, shutout win over No. 11 LSU on Sunday, 1-0.
The Sooners begin a five game home stand on Tuesday, hosting No. 25 Dallas Baptist at 6:30 p.m. in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.