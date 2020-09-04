You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU baseball: Sooners, Marucci Sports announce equipment agreement

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Baseball Team

The OU baseball team huddles during the game against San Diego State on March 8.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

OU and Marucci Sports announced a deal Friday that will make Marucci the official equipment provider for the Sooners.

With this partnership, the company will serve as OU's exclusive source for helmets, fielding gloves and custom aluminum/wood bats.

"We have been familiar with Marucci for a long time as a premier manufacturer of baseball equipment, and we are excited to work with them to bring their high-quality products to our program," head coach Skip Johnson said in a press release.

According to Marucci's website, the Sooners will become its 26th Division I partner and the second Big 12 partner alongside Baylor.

Now entering their fourth season under Johnson, the Sooners have high expectations after starting the shortened 2020 season 14-4 and rising as high as No. 9 in the national polls. Perhaps their most notable win of the season came against a fellow Marucci partner, LSU in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments