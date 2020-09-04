OU baseball: Sooners, Marucci Sports announce equipment agreement

OU and Marucci Sports announced a deal Friday that will make Marucci the official equipment provider for the Sooners.
Help us welcome @OU_Baseball to the #MarucciFamily! Marucci will be the exclusive provider of the Sooners’ bats, fielding gloves, helmets and wood bats. More on the partnership here: https://t.co/aUwntKoV2a pic.twitter.com/WcdFXgFhLv— Marucci (@MarucciSports) September 4, 2020
With this partnership, the company will serve as OU's exclusive source for helmets, fielding gloves and custom aluminum/wood bats.
"We have been familiar with Marucci for a long time as a premier manufacturer of baseball equipment, and we are excited to work with them to bring their high-quality products to our program," head coach Skip Johnson said in a press release.
According to Marucci's website, the Sooners will become its 26th Division I partner and the second Big 12 partner alongside Baylor.
Now entering their fourth season under Johnson, the Sooners have high expectations after starting the shortened 2020 season 14-4 and rising as high as No. 9 in the national polls. Perhaps their most notable win of the season came against a fellow Marucci partner, LSU in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.