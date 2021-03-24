OU baseball: Sooners lose to Texas State, 5-2, ending 6-game win streak

Oklahoma fell to Texas State, 5-2, in San Marcos on Wednesday night, ending the team's six-game win streak.
For the first time in well over two weeks, the batting stats section beneath the box score was empty for the most part. The Sooners, who had averaged 12 runs per game over their last eight contests, pushed across just two runs in in their loss.
The offense was able to eclipse the double digit hit mark once again, but went just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Tyler Hardman, the Big 12's best hitter for average at the moment, reached base in four of his five plate appearances including an RBI triple in the ninth.
Redshirt freshman Kendall Pettis also knocked a pair of hits and scored both of the team's runs.
Tuesday served as a rest day for the starting pitchers, as five relievers combined to toss all eight innings. Redshirt sophomore Ben Abram, who allowed a pair of runs in two innings, took his first loss of the season.
Now 12-8 on the season, the Sooners prepare to head to Austin, Texas, for a three-game series against Texas. The last time the two played in Austin, the Sooners won two out of three games including a 13-0 seven inning run-rule in game two.
