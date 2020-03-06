OU baseball: Sooners lose to San Diego State, 5-4, at home

The No. 15 Sooners lost at home to San Diego State,5-4, on Friday night.
All four of the Sooners’ runs came on home runs. Junior Tanner Tredaway led off the game with a solo homer off of the scoreboard in left-center to give Oklahoma a quick 1-0 lead.
San Diego State answered right back with four runs in the second. After a walk and back to back singles loaded the bases, Mike Jarvis hit a two RBI single up the middle. Two batters later, Casey Schmitt knocked in two more with another single.
In the fifth inning, Junior Tyler Hardman smoked another solo home run, again off the scoreboard in left-center, cutting the lead to 4-2.
The Aztecs plated another run in the seventh inning on another RBI single from Casey Schmitt, making it 5-2.
The Sooners entered the bottom of the ninth down by three runs. After a single by Tredaway, Senior Brady Lindsly hit another homer to left center, cutting the lead to 5-4. A flyout to left field cut the Sooners’ comeback just short.
Oklahoma went just 1-14 with runners on base and 0-9 with runners in scoring position. Nine runners were left on base.
Junior Cade Cavalli was tagged with his second loss of the year. Cavalli tossed seven innings, surrendering five runs on nine hits, nine strikeouts and three walks. The right-hander bounced back from his rough second inning with scoreless frames in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth.
The Sooners will play San Diego State again at 2 p.m. on Saturday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
