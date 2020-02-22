OU baseball: Sooners lose to Illinois State, 7-5, in series finale

After winning their first three games of the home set, the Sooners capped off the series with a 7-5 loss to Illinois State in the second of two games Saturday.
OU entered the finale against the Redbirds having allowed two or fewer runs in seven consecutive games. The streak was snapped in the third inning, when Illinois State’s Joe Butler blasted a grand slam over the left-center field wall. Braedon Blackford tagged a solo shot just pitches later to push Illinois State to a 5-0 lead against Sooners’ right-hander Dane Acker. Those would be the only five runs Acker would allow in seven innings of work.
In the bottom of the fourth, senior Brady Lindsly hit a three-run home run to cut the lead to 5-3. An inning later, senior Conor McKenna led off with a double and scored three batters later on a wild pitch, shortening the deficit to 5-4. The Sooners and Redbirds traded a pair of scoreless frames before Illinois State struck for a pair of runs in the top of the eighth to pull away with the victory.
In the ninth, the Sooners were threatening with runners on the corners and the red-hot Tanner Tredaway at the dish with two-outs but a fly out to center ended the game.
The No. 16 Sooners will venture south to Houston, Texas for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic Feb. 28 to March 1, where they will be pitted against No. 11 Arkansas on Friday, Missouri on Saturday and No. 13 LSU on Sunday.
