OU baseball: Sooners land UIW right-handed graduate transfer Luke Taggart

  • Updated
OU Baseball Team

The OU baseball team during the game against San Diego State on March 8.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

University of the Incarnate Word right-handed pitcher Luke Taggart is transferring to Oklahoma, according to D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers.

The graduate transfer has career earned run average of 3.74 during his time at UIW. In 2019, he led the Cardinals with 76 strikeouts in 88 total inning pitched. He also held his opponents to .246 batting average in his last compete season.

Taggart only appeared in four games for UIW in 2020, due to the season's cancellation amid COVID-19 concerns. The Portland, Texas, native led his team to a 2-2 record in that span.

With Taggart joining the Sooners, head coach Skip Johnson now guides an even more loaded team heading into the 2021 season.

