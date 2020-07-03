OU baseball: Sooners land UIW right-handed graduate transfer Luke Taggart

University of the Incarnate Word right-handed pitcher Luke Taggart is transferring to Oklahoma, according to D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers.
TRANSFER UPDATE: @OU_Baseball has landed graduate transfer righthander Luke Taggart from @UIWBaseball. Taggart has had four productive seasons for UIW. He gives the #Sooners some high quality depth. https://t.co/6yGzhMHmSR— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) July 3, 2020
The graduate transfer has career earned run average of 3.74 during his time at UIW. In 2019, he led the Cardinals with 76 strikeouts in 88 total inning pitched. He also held his opponents to .246 batting average in his last compete season.
Taggart only appeared in four games for UIW in 2020, due to the season's cancellation amid COVID-19 concerns. The Portland, Texas, native led his team to a 2-2 record in that span.
With Taggart joining the Sooners, head coach Skip Johnson now guides an even more loaded team heading into the 2021 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.