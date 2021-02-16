You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners' Justin Mitchell ranked No. 21 catcher heading into 2021 season by D1 Baseball

Justin Mitchell

Then-junior catcher Justin Mitchell during the game against San Diego State on March 8.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

D1 Baseball ranked Sooners catcher Justin Mitchell the No. 21 catcher in the nation heading into the 2021 season on Tuesday.

Mitchell is the second player to be ranked at his position by D1 Baseball alongside Peyton Graham, who was ranked as the No. 3 third baseman by D1 Baseball on Feb. 11.

Mitchell started 12 games last season for the Sooners, batting .310 with two home runs and 23 RBIs before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19. He also hit four doubles and had a .548 slugging percentage. 

First pitch for OU’s season opener against Wichita State will be at noon CT on Feb. 20, with the second game set to start at 2:30 p.m. CT later that day.

