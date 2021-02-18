You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners' Jason Ruffcorn, Tanner Tredaway earn NCBWA Preseason All-America team honors

Tanner Tredaway

Then-junior Tanner Tredaway during the game against Texas Southern on Feb. 18, 2020.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association has named redshirt senior pitcher Jason Ruffcorn and redshirt junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway to its Preseason All-America team, with Ruffcorn making the first team and Tredaway making the third team.

This is the second preseason honor Ruffcorn has received headed into 2021, as he made the Preseason All-Big 12 team in January. For Tredaway, it's the first time in 2021 that he has received a preseason honor.

Both players are returners who will play key roles for the Sooners this season. Ruffcorn made seven appearances out of the bullpen last season, striking out 12 batters and surrendering just one walk in eight innings pitched. He posted a 1-0 record and zero earned runs as opponents batted just .115 against him.

Meanwhile, Tredaway started in all 18 games for the Sooners in 2020 before the season was cut short due to COVID-19. He led the team in batting average (.378), slugging percentage (.689) and RBIs (14). He also smacked three home runs and six doubles.

Oklahoma is scheduled to begin its season against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 1 p.m. CT on Feb. 20 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

