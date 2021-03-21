OU baseball: Sooners finish 3-game sweep of Houston with 12-2 victory

The Sooners (12-7) finished off their three-game sweep over Houston (10-9) in a 12-2 win on Sunday in Norman.
Redshirt sophomore left-hander Braden Carmichael took the mound for OU for his fifth start of the season. He struck out four batters in three innings, giving up only three hits. He earned the pitching win, keeping him undefeated with a 4-0 record.
Redshirt junior catcher Jimmy Crooks led the team with three hits, including a solo home run in the sixth inning. Redshirt freshman Logan Kohler took the designated hitter spot and had three RBIs on a bases-clearing double in the fifth. His three RBIs were the most out of any OU player in the game.
Redshirt senior Brandon Zaragoza finally hit his first career home run on a two-run shot in the fifth inning. Zaragoza, alongside Kohler, Crooks, and redshirt senior second baseman Conor McKenna got multiple RBIs for the Sooners. McKenna was also the third OU player to hit a home run in the game on a two-run shot in the third inning.
The win extends OU’s winning streak to six games and its home winning streak to five games. The team will take the field again at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 24 in a road contest against Texas State (8-12) in San Marcos, Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.