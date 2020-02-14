OU baseball: Sooners fall to Virginia, 6-0, in season opener

The Sooners opened the 2020 campaign with a 6-0 loss to Virginia Friday night in Pensacola, Florida.
The Sooners’ offense struggled all game, only managing two hits and stranding eight runners on base. The Sooners also had 12 strikeouts to just four walks.
In the top of the first inning, the Sooners left the bases loaded. Virginia tallied a run in the bottom of the first inning after back-to-back singles to start the game.
The Sooners had a runner at third base with one out in the fifth inning but squandered that scoring chance as well. Virginia added another run in the fifth inning after a hit-by-pitch and a double to left field.
The Cavaliers opened the game up in the eighth inning, adding four more runs.
The Sooners had one last runner reach base in the ninth inning on a wild pitch, but would go quietly to end the game.
Cade Cavalli is hit with the loss, as he threw 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out eight.
The Sooners and Cavaliers will play a doubleheader on Saturday due to probable inclement weather on Sunday. Game one will be at 1 p.m. CT followed by the second at 4 p.m.
