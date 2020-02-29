OU Baseball: Sooners fall to Missouri, 8-7, in 10 innings

No. 22 Oklahoma (8-3) lost 8-7 to Missouri in 10 innings on Saturday in Houston.

Junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway continued to be a catalyst for Oklahoma’s offense, giving the Sooners an early 2-0 lead with a RBI double in the second inning. 

The Sooners added two more runs in the fifth. The first came on freshman third baseman Peyton Graham’s first collegiate home run, a solo shot to left-center. Senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza plated another run with a sacrifice fly, giving the Sooners a 5-0 lead heading into the bottom half of the fifth.

Junior lefty Levi Prater got the start for the Sooners and cruised through his first four innings.

Prater ran into trouble in the fifth, surrendering four runs on a three-run homer by Alex Peterson and a sacrifice fly by Seth Halvorsen. Prater stopped the bleeding with a ground out to keep it 5-4 Sooners.

Freshman outfielder Kendall Pettis also hit his first collegiate home run on Saturday. Pettis crushed a two-run, line drive homer to left in the sixth to put Oklahoma up 7-4.

However, the Tigers refused to go away. Missouri pushed across two runs in the seventh on a two-run double by Thomas Broyles to claw within one run. Luke Mann tied it up in the eighth with a RBI single to right.

Missouri needed just two hitters to step to the plate in the tenth inning, ending the game with a walkoff double by Peter Zimmerman.

Prater tossed six innings, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out eight Tigers. Junior righty Aaron Brooks was tagged with his first loss of the season.

The Sooners will wrap up at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic with an 11 a.m. game against No. 11 LSU on Sunday.

 

