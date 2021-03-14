OU baseball: Sooners fall to Arkansas State, 15-14, despite Tyler Hardman's cycle

The Sooners (6-7) dropped the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader, 15-14, in an offensive contest against Arkansas State (3-7) in Norman after never holding a lead in the game.
Pitching woes remained for OU. Six pitchers entered the game, giving up 15 hits. The Red Wolves also hit four home runs off Sooner pitchers. Redshirt sophomore right-hander Wyatt Olds was the starting pitcher, and his struggles continued. He pitched four innings, giving up six earned runs on six hits. He also struck out four batters. Olds was hit with the pitching loss, putting his record at 0-2 in 2021. His season earned run average is now an abysmal 9.80.
The Sooner bats came alive with 17 total hits. Five Sooners had multiple hits, including three who had more than three hits. Redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman was OU’s best hitter in the game, going 5-5 with four RBIs. He became the first Sooner since Cameron Seitzer in 2010 to hit for the cycle after hitting a triple in the eighth.
Hardman, alongside redshirt freshman third baseman Peyton Graham and redshirt junior center fielder Tanner Tredaway, were the only Sooners to hit for extra bases in the game. Two pinch hitters, redshirt sophomore Diego Muniz and redshirt senior Breydon Daniel, joined Hardman and Tredaway with multiple RBIs.
OU will take the field for the second game of the doubleheader against the Red Wolves later on Sunday.
