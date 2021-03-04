You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU baseball: Sooners fall to Arizona, 20-13, in first game in Frisco College Baseball Classic

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Tyler Hardman

Then-junior infielder Tyler Hardman during the game against San Diego State on March 8.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

The Sooners lost an offensive battle to Arizona, 20-13, in the Frisco College Baseball Classic on Thursday as both teams combined for 34 hits.

Redshirt sophomore left-hander Braden Carmichael got the start on the mound for OU, but only pitched three innings. He gave up five hits and three earned runs, striking out one batter.

Redshirt senior Luke Taggart was hit with the pitching loss after replacing redshirt sophomore Jaret Godman in the fourth. He pitched 1.2 innings, striking out one batter and giving up three earned runs. Seven total pitchers entered the game for the Sooners, giving up a total of 19 hits.

First baseman Tyler Hardman led the team with three RBIs, while second baseman Conor McKenna hit a home run in the third inning. The team collected 13 hits, with McKenna, designated hitter Jimmy Crooks, and third baseman Peyton Graham all getting multiple RBIs alongside Hardman. Catcher Justin Mitchell was the only Sooner who failed to get an RBI.

The loss puts the Sooners back at .500 with a 4-4 record. They will play their second game in Frisco on Friday, taking on Arizona again in a rematch at noon C.T.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments