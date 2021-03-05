OU baseball: Sooners fall to Arizona, 12-1, in rematch with Wildcats

The Sooners fell to Arizona, 12-1, in a lopsided contest on Friday, making OU 0-2 in the Frisco College Baseball Classic.
Redshirt sophomore Wyatt Olds was the starting pitcher for Oklahoma. He struck out six batters and gave up six earned runs in four innings before being taken out of the game. He was hit with the pitching loss, putting his record at 0-1. Five Sooner pitchers took the mound Friday, giving up 11 hits to the Wildcats in total.
The OU offense managed to get eight hits off Arizona pitchers. However, it was only able to score one run. Catcher Jimmy Crooks was the only Sooner with an RBI, driving in third baseman Peyton Graham on a double in the sixth.
Crooks, Graham and center fielder Tanner Tredaway were the only Sooners to have multiple hits in the game. In total, seven Sooners went hitless. Outfielders Diego Muniz and Breydon Daniel struck out twice, being the only OU players to do so.
The Sooners now have a losing record, sitting at 4-5 on the season after the loss. The team will play its third game in Frisco on Saturday, taking on Missouri at 7 p.m. CT.
