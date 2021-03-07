OU baseball: Sooners fail to respond to early deficit, lose to Dallas Baptist, 9-3

The Sooners fell to Dallas Baptist, 9-3, on Sunday evening, marking the team's third loss in four days in the Frisco College Baseball Classic.
For the second-straight evening, Oklahoma surrendered runs in each of the first three frames. While able to counter with 14 unanswered to end Saturday's 16-6 victory against Missouri, the offense struggled down the stretch Sunday. OU went four straight innings without getting a runner past first base.
The Sooners finally cut into the 9-0 deficit in the seventh with three runs that came from a pair of bases loaded walks and a wild pitch. One particular bright spot that carried over from Saturday night's win was a few scoreless frames from the bullpen. Redshirt senior Luke Taggart, redshirt freshman Javier Ramos and redshirt senior Jason Ruffcorn combined for four shutout innings.
OU will have just one day off before meeting UT Arlington at 6:30 p.m. on March 9 in Norman. The Sooners, now 5-6 on the season, beat the Mavericks 7-1 on Feb. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.