OU baseball: Sooners escape Auburn, 4-3, after 10 innings in Round Rock Classic

Oklahoma earned a walk-off win in its first game of the Round Rock Classic, beating No. 17 Auburn, 4-3, after 10 innings on Friday.
Redshirt sophomore Jaret Godman earned the pitching win after replacing fellow redshirt sophomore Wyatt Olds in the fourth inning. Godman pitched six total innings, giving up no runs and striking out four batters. When redshirt senior Jason Ruffcorn came into the game to replace him in the 10th inning, he was greeted by his teammates on the field who gave him an ovation outside the dugout.
The Sooners slowly came back from a 3-0 deficit to push the game to extra innings. Two RBI singles from redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman and redshirt sophomore left fielder Diego Muniz in the fifth and eighth innings brought the game to within one run. Then a sacrifice fly from Hardman allowed redshirt freshman third baseman Peyton Graham to tag up and score the game-tying run in the ninth.
Ruffcorn then pitched a scoreless inning in the top of the 10th before the Sooners loaded the bases for Hardman in the bottom half of the inning. He earned his third RBI by hitting a bloop single into center field just past the reach of the opposing second baseman. Redshirt junior Tanner Tredaway scored to give OU the victory.
𝙒𝘼𝙇𝙆. 𝙄𝙏. 𝙊𝙁𝙁.#BOOMER pic.twitter.com/NH9riLxU2P— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 26, 2021
For the first time this season, the Sooners have a winning record as they move to 3-2 on the season. It's also their first win over a ranked opponent this season. Next, OU takes on Texas A&M at 6 p.m. CT on Feb. 27 in the second game of the Round Classic in Round Rock, Texas.
