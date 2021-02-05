OU baseball: Sooners enter 2021 season growing confident despite COVID-19, uncertainty shrouding lineup, rotation

After losing top three starters Cade Cavalli, Levi Prater and Dane Acker during the offseason, it’s still unknown exactly what Oklahoma’s starting rotation will look like this spring.
The Sooners, who rose as high as No. 9 nationally in the shortened 2020 season, had one of the most talented top-three starting rotations in the country. Cavalli, Prater and Acker all possessed baseball skill sets that attracted professional scouts, as all three were selected in June’s five-round MLB Draft. Cavalli, the highest selected of the three at No. 22 overall, is now rated as the Washington Nationals' No. 2 prospect.
While it's unclear exactly who will fill the three main starting roles, head coach Skip Johnson said in Sooners’ first preseason press conference Friday that his focus has been on the growth of both the returners and newcomers. The roles are, and may for a while be, undefined and will take care of themselves down the road.
“Losing those guys last year was tough but that’s what we’re here for,” Johnson said. “There’s been a lot of growth that’s happened and it’s been really good.”
Johnson highlighted redshirt sophomore Dalton Fowler and redshirt senior Luke Taggart, as well as freshmen Carson Atwood, Jett Lodes, Carson Thomas and Tommy Lamb as pitchers who can potentially make an impact.
“You’re trying to teach them a lot of things going into it,” Johnson said of his pitchers. “So you really have to be like ‘Hey man today we’re just going to work on this one thing — holding runners. We’re gonna work on throwing strike one. We’re gonna work on your delivery.’ There’s been a lot of growth.”
There seemed to be only one distinct certainty mentioned in the press conference — freshman Cade Horton, who Johnson said is the best freshman pitcher he has ever seen, will indeed miss the entire season with a UCL injury.
Returnees like redshirt junior Tyler Hardman, seniors Conor McKenna and Brandon Zaragoza, and redshirt freshman Peyton Graham all started in the infield in 2020. Redshirt junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway was also one of the team’s best hitters in 2020, reaching base in nearly 40 percent of his 81 plate appearances.
But, as Johnson cautioned, the lineup may have to look completely different in some games due to COVID-19 guidelines.
“There’s gonna be a lot of different lineups as we play through (COVID) so everyone’s gotta be ready to play,” Johnson said. ““If we think it’s gonna go as planned, it’s not.”
Johnson admitted he believes his players’ baseball-specific skills were impacted during the extensive quarantine period that followed the shortened 2020 season.
When the players returned in the fall, the focus for the coaching staff was to focus on the individual players skill set, including work on their hands, feet and playing good catch among other aspects.
“I think (their skills) diminished a lot,” Johnson said. “I mean the thing about baseball is it’s a lot of repetition.”
Through the uncertainty, Johnson says he has taught his players to embrace the process associated with COVID-19 and to focus on attitude and playing pitch-to-pitch. The players also participated in various team events throughout the fall according to Johnson, including trivia nights and tug-of-war.
“That’s the way COVID, we gotta become a team as fast as we can and the only way we can do that is to pull for each other and to have fun with each other and give each other a high five,” Johnson said. “What you’re trying to do is build confidence every day.”
The Sooners are set to open the 2021 campaign at home in a three-game set against Southern University from Feb. 19-21.
