OU baseball: Sooners drop Big 12 opener to No. 9 Texas, 4-3, in 11 innings

The solid end to redshirt sophomore right-hander Wyatt Olds outing and three straight scoreless innings from the bullpen was not enough for the Sooners on Friday, as No. 9 Texas (16-6, 3-1 Big 12) outlasted OU (12-9, 0-1), 4-3, in extra innings.
The game in Austin marks the first of 24 conference games for the Sooners in 2021. After surrendering three runs in the bottom of the second on a lead off home run and pair of base knocks, Olds silenced the Longhorns over his final three frames and retired his last eight hitters.
But just as Olds and the bullpen kept Texas in check down the stretch, the Sooners went quiet offensively after a pair of runs to open the game. Similarly to its loss to Texas State on Wednesday, OU was able to put runners on base throughout the game but only went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
In the top of the eighth inning, the Sooners manufactured a run by way of a walk, fielder’s choice, a throwing error and wild pitch to knot the game up at three apiece. Redshirt senior right-hander Jason Ruffcorn, widely considered one of the best relievers in the country, held Texas scoreless in the eighth and ninth innings to force extras.
The two rivals split a scoreless tenth before the Longhorns walked it off on a double in the bottom of the 11th inning. OU is set to play Texas twice more before heading back home. Redshirt freshman left-hander Jake Bennett (3-1 record, 4.32 earned run average) will toe the rubber in Saturday’s game.
