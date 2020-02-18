OU baseball: Sooners dominate Texas Southern, 14-1, in home opener

The Sooners moved to 3-1 on the season after beating Texas Southern 14-1 on Tuesday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
It was a great night at the plate for the Sooners as they scored in every inning but sixth. The Sooners also tallied 21 hits, with seven going for extra bases.
Twelve different Sooners registered a hit, including redshirt sophomore Trent Brown, who’s first hit at OU was a two-run homer to left field in the third inning. Junior Tanner Tredaway also hit a solo shot in the fifth that put the Sooners up 9-0.
Junior catcher Justin Mitchell led the offensive effort, going 3-5 with 3 RBIs, and junior infielder Tyler Hardman added two more RBIs, going a perfect 3-3 at the plate.
Sophomore Ben Abram earned his first win of the season. He went five innings, allowing no runs on two hits and tallying five strikeouts to just three walks.
The Sooners bullpen finished the last four innings of the game. Christian Ruebeck, Braxton Webb, Brad Demco and Carson Carter all pitched one inning each, totaling seven strikeouts.
Texas Southern’s lone run came in the ninth inning off an RBI infield single from Roderick Coffee.
The Sooners will play Texas Southern again at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in Norman.
