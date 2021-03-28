OU baseball: Sooners defeat No. 9 Texas, 3-2, to avoid sweep

The Sooners (13-10) avoided a sweep on Sunday, beating No. 9 Texas (17-7), 3-2, in Austin.
Redshirt sophomore left-hander Braden Carmichael took the mound and turned in his longest start of the season, going seven innings. He struck out five and gave up one earned run, earning the pitching win to keep his undefeated record at 5-0. Three Sooner pitchers entered the game, giving up just five hits combined.
On the offensive end, the OU bats got seven hits. Redshirt senior second baseman Conor McKenna earned the only two RBIs for the Sooners, including the go-ahead RBI in the ninth inning.
BACK IN THE LEAD!Three straight singles, and Crooks hustles home from second on an infield hit. OU leads 3-2.📺 LHN | https://t.co/H4tZTWU2Np pic.twitter.com/Okj75U2nsC— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 28, 2021
The two other OU runs were scored in the third inning, with one coming on a wild pitch. Redshirt freshman catcher Jimmy Crooks and redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman were the only Sooners with multiple hits, both earning three. Hardman’s batting average is now .460, putting him first in the Big 12 Conference.
The Sooners will take the field again at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 30 when they play No. 20 Oklahoma State. The game, streamed live on ESPN+, is officially a non-conference game, and will not count toward Big 12 standings.
