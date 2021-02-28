You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU baseball: Sooners defeat Baylor, 9-3, to close out Round Rock Classic

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Diego Muniz

Then-sophomore outfielder Diego Muniz bats during the game against San Diego State on March 8.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

The Sooners earned a victory over Baylor on Sunday, beating the Bears, 9-3, on the final day of the Round Rock Classic.

Redshirt freshman left-hander Jake Bennett earned the win on the mound, striking out one batter and giving up seven hits in five innings pitched. He was not credited with the two runs Baylor scored when he was on the mound, and left the game with zero earned runs.

Third baseman Brett Squires was the team’s best hitter during the game, going 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Outfielders Kendall Pettis and Diego Muniz also did well at the plate, getting two hits and an RBI each. The high offensive production, which included 14 total hits, allowed the Sooners to stay in the lead for the entire game.

Oklahoma leaves Round Rock, Texas with a 2-1 record, moving to 4-3 on the season. In addition to beating Baylor, the Sooners beat Auburn Friday on a walk-off and lost to Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Sooners will not take the field again until 2 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 4 when they face Arizona in the Frisco College Baseball Classic.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments