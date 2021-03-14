OU baseball: Sooners defeat Arkansas State, 8-1, to split double-header

The Sooners (7-7) earned a convincing 8-1 victory in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader against Arkansas State (3-8), scoring in every inning but the eighth.
Redshirt freshman left-hander Jake Bennett was the starting pitcher, going five innings in the game. He gave up two hits, one earned run, and six strikeouts. He earned the pitching win, putting his record at 2-1 on the season. Three pitchers entered the game for Oklahoma, giving up just three hits.
The offense continued to be hot. The team combined for 13 hits, with four Sooners getting multiple hits. Redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman was OU’s best hitter, going 3-3, while redshirt freshman Connor Beichler earned his first career hit, going 2-3 with 2 RBIs. Redshirt senior second baseman Conor McKenna and redshirt senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza both went 2-5 with two RBIs.
The win puts the Sooners at 7-7 in 2021 after splitting the doubleheader with Arkansas State. The team concludes the three-game series against the Red Wolves on Monday at 1 p.m. CT in Norman.
