You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU baseball: Sooners crush Houston, 19-1, pick up 5th consecutive win

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Tanner Tredaway

Redshirt junior infielder Tanner Tredaway during the series finale against Arkansas State on March 15.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The Sooners (11-7) clinched a series win against Houston (10-8) with a dominant 19-1 victory on Saturday in Norman.

OU previously defeated the Cougars, 7-2, on Friday, March 19. Saturday's win is Oklahoma’s fifth in a row. Redshirt freshman left-hander Jake Bennett took the mound for Oklahoma. He pitched six total innings, striking out six batters without giving up a run.

Bennett earned his third pitching win of the season, putting his record at 3-1. Four pitchers entered the game for Oklahoma, giving up a combined five hits.

The Sooners’ offense continued to stay hot. The 19 runs scored are the most for OU in a single game so far this season. The team collected 20 hits, with every starter getting at least one hit.

Freshman outfielder Jace Bohrofen hit his first career home run in the seventh inning, and redshirt senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza notched his 200th career hit in the game. Zaragoza, alongside redshirt freshman catcher Jimmy Crooks and redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman, had three or more hits in the game.

Oklahoma will take the field for its final game of the series against Houston at noon CT on Sunday, March 21 in Norman.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments