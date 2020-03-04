OU baseball: Sooners cruise past Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 13-2, at home

Tanner Tredaway

Junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway slides into second base during the Sooners' game against Dallas Baptist University March 3.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

The No. 15 Sooners beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 13-2 on Wednesday night at home to move to 11-3 on the year.

It was an offensive onslaught for Oklahoma, as the team totaled 17 hits, six of those being for extra bases. 10 different Sooners registered a hit with eight hitters tallying at least one RBI. The Sooners scored in five different innings thanks to a .538 (14-26) average with runners on base.

Junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway led the Sooner offense yet again, going 3-3 with a double and three RBIs. Senior catcher Brady Lindsly added two more RBI, going 3-6 with a double of his own.

It was also a solid day for the Sooner pitching staff. Oklahoma allowed six hits and finished the game with 21 total strikeouts and no walks.

Freshman Jake Bennett got his second win of the season in his second start for Oklahoma. Bennett was dominant throwing four perfect innings, allowing no hits and no runs while ringing up nine strikeouts with no walks.

The bullpen added 12 more strikeouts over the next six innings, allowing just one earned run.

The Sooners will host San Diego State (9-4) for a three-game series beginning on March 6 at 6:30 p.m. 

 

