OU baseball: Sooners cruise past Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 13-2, at home

The No. 15 Sooners beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 13-2 on Wednesday night at home to move to 11-3 on the year.
It was an offensive onslaught for Oklahoma, as the team totaled 17 hits, six of those being for extra bases. 10 different Sooners registered a hit with eight hitters tallying at least one RBI. The Sooners scored in five different innings thanks to a .538 (14-26) average with runners on base.
Junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway led the Sooner offense yet again, going 3-3 with a double and three RBIs. Senior catcher Brady Lindsly added two more RBI, going 3-6 with a double of his own.
It was also a solid day for the Sooner pitching staff. Oklahoma allowed six hits and finished the game with 21 total strikeouts and no walks.
Freshman Jake Bennett got his second win of the season in his second start for Oklahoma. Bennett was dominant throwing four perfect innings, allowing no hits and no runs while ringing up nine strikeouts with no walks.
The bullpen added 12 more strikeouts over the next six innings, allowing just one earned run.
The Sooners will host San Diego State (9-4) for a three-game series beginning on March 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.