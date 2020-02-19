OU Baseball: Sooners complete sweep of Texas Southern with 12-1 win

The Sooners beat Texas Southern 12-1 in eight innings at home Wednesday afternoon, moving to 4-1 on the year.
It was another solid performance at the plate for the Sooners following Tuesday’s 14 run output. The Sooners scored early and often, tallying runs in 6 different innings on 13 hits.
Oklahoma scratched their first run across in the first inning on an RBI double to center field by junior first baseman Tyler Hardman, and the Sooners added three more runs in the second inning.
Texas Southern answered with a run in the third inning as Oscar Ponce singled up the middle to score Justin Cooper.
The Sooners tacked on a run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. A sacrifice fly from Tredaway plated the run in the fourth. Senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza pushed another run across with a RBI double to shallow center. Senior catcher Brady Lindsly drove in Hardman with a single in the sixth.
Oklahoma ended the game with five runs in the eighth inning. Senior infielder Conor McKenna scored after Texas Southern shortstop Justin Cooper dropped a pop-up down the left field line behind third base. Freshman Peyton Graham scored the second run on a RBI fielder’s choice by Brandon Zaragoza. Brady Lindsly would then score on a wild pitch, followed by a walk-off, two-run homer to left field by redshirt sophomore Trent Brown.
Freshman left-hander Jake Bennett got the win in his first collegiate start for the Sooners. Bennett went four innings, allowing one run on four hits. He also struck out seven Tigers in his debut.
The Sooners’ bullpen had another solid day with scoreless innings from junior right-hander Aaron Brooks, junior lefty Ledgend Smith, sophomore righty Jaret Godman and junior righty Zack Matthews.
The Sooners will host Illinois State for a four-game series beginning at 3 p.m. on Feb. 21 at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
