OU baseball: Sooners commit Ed Howard signs contract with Chicago Cubs

Sooners commit Ed Howard has signed with the Chicago Cubs, he announced Sunday.

Howard, taken with the 16th overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft, agreed to a signing bonus worth $3.75 million — full slot value for his selection, per The Bigs. 

The high school shortstop was regarded as one of the best defensive players in the draft, and will forego his college commitment to play professionally. Howard formerly starred with the Jackie Robinson West Little League team, who made it to the Little League World Series final in 2014.

Howard joined Dax Fulton as the two Sooners' commits to be drafted in 2020.

