OU baseball: Sooners commit 4 errors, fall to Omaha, 6-3, in season opener

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Brandon Zaragoza

Then-junior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza prepares to catch a pop up during the game against Texas Tech May 4.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The Sooners' had more errors, four, than runs scored en route to a 6-3 loss in their season opener against Nebraska-Omaha in Norman on Sunday.

Redshirt sophomore right-hander Wyatt Olds started on the mound for OU and allowed one earned run on one hit through four innings pitched. The right-hander struck out seven batters.

OU entered the bottom of the sixth inning down 2-0 but rattled off three runs on RBI singles to take its first and only lead of the game. In the seventh, the Mavericks tied the game at three apiece on an errant throw by redshirt junior catcher Justin Mitchell and soon after took the lead on an RBI triple.

Two additional Maverick runs in the ninth, in part due to three wild pitches by redshirt junior right-hander Aaron Brooks, made for the final blow in Omaha's victory. The Mavericks needed only three hits to score their six runs on the day.

OU and Omaha will meet on Monday at noon for the finale of the two-game series. Redshirt freshman left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett will get the ball for the Sooners.

