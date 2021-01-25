You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners come in at No. 23 in Baseball America's preseason Top 25

OU Baseball Team

The OU baseball team during the game against San Diego State on March 8.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma came in at No. 23 in Baseball America's preseason Top 25 on Monday.

This is the first time that the Sooners have been ranked in a major preseason poll, and are one of four Big 12 teams to be included in the top 25 alongside Texas Tech, Texas and TCU. OU enters this season with high expectations as the team was ranked as high as No. 9 by Baseball America in 2019 before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Sooners begin their new season with a three-game series against Southern at 6:30 p.m CT on February 19th at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman. 

