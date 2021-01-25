OU baseball: Sooners come in at No. 23 in Baseball America's preseason Top 25

Oklahoma came in at No. 23 in Baseball America's preseason Top 25 on Monday.
Texas ranked No. 12 in Baseball America's preseason poll. Big 12: No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 13 TCU, No. 23 Oklahoma. #HookEm https://t.co/HOCqcGu6Bv— Dustin McComas (@DMcComasOB) January 25, 2021
This is the first time that the Sooners have been ranked in a major preseason poll, and are one of four Big 12 teams to be included in the top 25 alongside Texas Tech, Texas and TCU. OU enters this season with high expectations as the team was ranked as high as No. 9 by Baseball America in 2019 before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
The Sooners begin their new season with a three-game series against Southern at 6:30 p.m CT on February 19th at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.
