OU baseball: Sooners best Omaha, 8-5, in Norman for first win of the season

A five-run eighth inning helped the Sooners get a 8-5 victory over Nebraska-Omaha in Norman on Monday. It’s the team’s first win of the season.
Redshirt freshman Jake Bennett took the mound for the Sooners, allowing two runs on two hits. He struck out a career-high 10 batters.
The first seven innings saw both teams exchanging runs. A sacrifice fly from shortstop Brandon Zaragoza tied the game at 1-1 in the third, a balk brought home first baseman Tyler Hardman in the fifth and a wild pitch helped OU take a 3-2 lead in the seventh before the Mavericks tied the game with a solo home run.
The game broke open for the Sooners in the eighth. An RBI single from Diego Muniz followed by a grand slam off the bat of Conor McKenna gave the team five runs in the inning. Two runs were scored by Omaha in the ninth, but pitcher Christian Ruebeck was able to close out the game and seal the victory.
OU is now 1-1 on the season after splitting the two games with Omaha. The Sooners play Stephen F. Austin at 7:30 p.m CT on Feb. 23 in Arlington, Texas.
