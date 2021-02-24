You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners beat UT-Arlington, 7-1, behind 6-run 4th inning

Peyton Graham

Then-freshman Peyton Graham during the game against Texas Southern on Feb. 18, 2020.

The Sooners earned a win in an MLB ballpark for the third straight year, beating UT-Arlington, 7-1, at Globe Life Field on Wednesday.

Redshirt sophomore Braden Carmichael made his first ever start for the Sooners on the mound, earning the pitching win. He allowed zero runs and struck out five batters in four innings pitched.

The OU bats went cold for the first three innings before they caught fire in the fourth. OU sent 11 batters to the plate in that inning and scored six runs on eight hits. A solo home run from catcher Jimmy Crooks in the seventh inning gave the Sooners their seventh run of the game, and capped the scoring for OU on the night. It was Crooks’ second home run this season.

However, the OU offense went three up, three down a total of six times in the game. A majority of the hits for the Sooners came in that six-run fourth inning, with just two of their hits coming outside of that inning.

Jason Ruffcorn, who D1 Baseball ranked as the No. 1 relief pitcher in the country, made his season debut during the game. He got the final three outs to close out the game for OU.

With the win, the Sooners move to 2-2 on the season. They will take the field again on Thursday against Auburn in Round Rock, Texas. Wyatt Olds is expected to get the start on the mound in that game.  

