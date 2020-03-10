OU Baseball: Sooners beat UT Arlington ,3-0, behind 2 Peyton Graham runs

The No. 13 Sooners moved to 14-4 as they topped UT Arlington, 3-0, on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas.
Freshman Peyton Graham carried last week’s momentum over, going 1-3 with a walk and two runs scored.
Graham led off the top of the second inning with a base hit. After a walk by senior Brady Harlan and a bunt single by freshman Kendall Pettis loaded the bases, Graham would score on a double play to put Oklahoma on top 1-0.
Graham led off the fourth with a walk, advancing to third on a sacrifice bunt and a wild pitch. Freshman Logan Kohler then lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Graham for the second time.
The fifth, sixth and seventh innings were quiet. The Mavericks only threat came in the eighth inning.
A single by Andrew Miller and a walk by Anthony Dominguez put runners on first and second with two outs. A wild pitch from junior Aaron Brooks advanced the runners to second and third. Brooks buckled down however, getting Josh Minjarez to pop out in foul territory to end the threat.
The Sooners added one last insurance run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by junior Tanner Tredaway that plated freshman Connor Beichler.
Freshman Jake Bennett earned his third win of the season. Bennett tossed four scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out three.
Senior Jason Ruffcorn slammed the door on UT Arlington in the ninth, striking out the side to end the game. Ruffcorn earned his fifth save of the season.
The Sooners are back in action on as they take on Cal Poly at 8 p.m. on Thursday in San Luis Obispo, California.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.