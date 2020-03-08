OU Baseball: Sooners beat San Diego State, 9-8, in 10 innings

Oklahoma beat San Diego State, 9-8, in 10 innings on Sunday in Norman to win their weekend series against the Aztecs.
The Sooners’ offense came out hot, scoring seven runs through the first four innings. Oklahoma entered the fifth with a 7-2 lead.
The Aztecs would not go down easily, however. San Diego State answered back with two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to cut the lead to 7-5.
The Sooners had an opportunity to put the game away in the seventh with the bases loaded and no outs. But a double play and a flyout kept Oklahoma off the board.
San Diego State took advantage, grabbing the lead in the eighth with a RBI single and two sacrifice flies, making it 8-7 Aztecs. Suddenly, the Sooners found themselves trailing after being up by five runs.
With runners on first and second in the eighth inning, freshman Carter Lavalley hit an infield single that resulted in a throwing error which scored junior Tyler Hardman to tie the game. The Aztecs’ five errors ended up being the difference in the game as the winning run would come home in the tenth on another error.
With runners on first and second, and the rain coming down, senior Brady Harlan grounded the ball to second base. San Diego State’s second baseman threw the ball away as freshman Peyton Graham came around to score the winning run in the bottom of the tenth.
Senior Jason Ruffcorn earned his first win of the year, tossing two hitless innings and striking out four.
The Sooners will head south for their next game at 6:30 p.m Tuesday against UT-Arlington in Arlington, Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.