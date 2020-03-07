OU baseball: Sooners beat San Diego State, 8-4, behind 2 Peyton Graham home runs

Oklahoma beat San Diego State, 8-1, in the second game of their weekend series on Saturday in Norman. The win evens up the weekend series and sets the stage for a rubber match on Sunday.
Peyton Graham homered for the second straight Saturday.
The true freshman went deep twice against the Aztecs one week after drilling his first collegiate homer against Missouri at Minute Maid Park on Feb. 29. Graham's homers scored the first two Sooner runs. As OU pulled away from the Aztecs in the middle innings, junior Levi Prater missed bats left and right on the way to striking out 13 batters. Prater tossed seven innings of one-run ball and picked up his first win of the year.
Outside of Graham, five different Sooners knocked in a run. Junior Justin Mitchell clubbed his second home run of the season and senior Brady Harlan, senior Brandon Zaragoza, freshman Logan Kohler and senior Brady Lindsly each had RBI singles.
The Sooners (12-4) and Aztecs (10-5) will complete the weekend series at 1 p.m Sunday. Dane Acker (1-1, 2.57 ERA) will get the ball for OU one week after he threw a complete game no-hitter against LSU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.