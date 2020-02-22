OU Baseball: Sooners beat Illinois State, 3-2, in first game of Saturday doubleheader

The Sooners moved to 7-1 on the year with a 3-2 victory over Illinois State in game one of a double header on Saturday afternoon in Norman.
The Sooners’ first run came in the second inning. Junior catcher Justin Mitchell ripped a RBI double down the left field line to score freshman third baseman Peyton Graham.
The Redbirds tied the game up with a run of their own in the fifth. Illinois State second baseman Aidan Huggins followed up a triple with a RBI single through the left side.
The Sooners added another run in the sixth, regaining the lead. Junior first baseman Tyler Hardman belted a towering solo homer to left center to put the Sooners back on top 2-1.
Illinois State tied things up yet again in the seventh. Huggins slapped his second RBI single of the game up the middle to make it 2-2.
The Sooners’ final blow would come in the eighth. Junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway continued his hot streak at the plate with a leadoff double down the left field line. A sacrifice bunt by sophomore outfielder Diego Muniz and an intentional walk to Hardman gave the Sooners runners on the corners with one out. Graham lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Tredaway to put the Sooners up for good.
Junior lefty Levi Prater got the start on the mound for Oklahoma. He went 6.1 innings, allowing two runs on six hits. Prater struck out seven batters as well. Junior righty Aaron Brooks earned his first win of the year, tossing 1.2 innings and striking out four.
The Sooners will play Illinois State again at 3:10 p.m. for the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
