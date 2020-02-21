You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners’ beat Illinois State, 4-1, behind Tanner Tredaway’s bat

Tanner Tredaway

Junior Tanner Tredaway during the game against Texas Southern on Feb. 18.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

As the party-cloudy blue sky transitioned to black and the temperature cooled at L. Dale Mitchell Park, Tanner Tredaway’s bat continued to heat up. 

The junior outfielder hit three extra-base hits in the second game alone and either knocked in or scored all four of the Sooners’ runs in their 4-1 victory over Illinois State in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader. On the day as a whole, Tredaway had two triples, a double and a two-run homer.

Sophomore Wyatt Olds made his first collegiate start in the second game and allowed just one run on one hit in six strong innings of work. In the seventh, the McLoud, Oklahoma native gave way to junior Ledgend Smith, who tossed two scoreless frames. Jason Ruffcorn retired the Redbirds in order in the ninth to seal the victory and pick up his third save.

The Sooners swept the Redbirds in their first of two doubleheaders this weekend, winning their fifth and sixth consecutive games and improving to 6-1 on the young season. The Sooners’ pitching allowed two or fewer runs for the sixth straight game and the defense will head into Saturday’s doubleheader errorless through seven games. 

OU will play Illinois State at noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon to cap off the four game weekend set. Juniors Levi Prater and Dane Acker are the likely starters for the Sooners.

 

