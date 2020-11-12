OU baseball: Sooners announce signing of 16 players to top-25 2021 class

The Sooners announced the signing of 16 players - 13 high school players and three junior college transfers - on Wednesday and Thursday, the initial days of the November early signing period.
15 of the players were announced on Wednesday and one additional signee, Navarro College (Texas) pitcher Cooper Randall, was announced Thursday. The class ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 and 24th nationally, according to Perfect Game.
Athleticism, speed, power, strength.#Sooners sign 15 on first day of early signing period.🔗 https://t.co/JG7ObVjeoV#21PrOUd pic.twitter.com/0GztwVSnVN— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) November 12, 2020
Infielder Brock Daniels (St. Louis, Missouri), first baseman Max McGwire (Irvine, California) and right-handed pitcher Aaron Calhoun (Pearland, Texas) headline head coach Skip Johnson's 2021 class as three of the top 115 players in the country. McGwire leads the way at No. 69 in Perfect Game's national rankings, Calhoun comes in at No. 97 and Daniels lands at No. 112, according to the press release.
Fellow right-handed pitcher Keegan Allen (Rogers, Arkansas) is ranked No. 209 in Perfect Game's national ranking. The remaining pitchers include Bode Brooks (Tuttle, Oklahoma), Carter Campbell (Western Oklahoma State College), Luc Fladda (Chesterfield, Missouri), Blake Priest (Enid, Oklahoma) and David Sandlin (Owasso, Oklahoma).
St. Joseph, Missouri native Brayden Luikart is listed as a two-way player, who may serve as a left-handed pitcher and outfielder with the Sooners.
The class is rounded off with catcher Landon Boyd (Phoenix, Arizona), infielders Wallace Clark (Tulsa, Oklahoma) and Jackson Nicklaus (Stilwell, Kansas), as well as outfielders Adam Moser (Boulder, Colorado) and John Spikerman (Montgomery, Texas).
