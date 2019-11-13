You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners announce nationally ranked early signing class

Skip Johnson

OU baseball coach Skip Johnson speaks at a press conference Feb. 4.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OU head coach Skip Johnson announced the signing of 13 players — nine high school seniors and four junior college transfers — on Wednesday, the first day of the November early signing period.

The Sooners’ class of 2020 currently ranks seventh in the nation in Baseball America’s initial ranking. Texas (No. 1) is the only Big 12 program that ranks higher.

The class is led by shortstop Ed Howard from Lynwood, Illinois, who is the seventh ranked high school player in the country according to Perfect Game. Howard and outfielder Jace Bohrofen (Oklahoma City) are both Perfect Game and Under Armour All-Americans.

Howard is the only true infielder in the class, however the crop of talent also features two-way players Hudson Polk (catcher/infield) and Dax Fulton (left-handed pitcher/infield). Catcher Jimmy Crooks (McLennan Community College) and outfielder Brett Squires (McLennan Community College) round out the position players.

The class finally includes seven true pitchers: Nicholas Andrews (Washington, Oklahoma), Carson Atwood (Ardmore, Oklahoma), Dalton Fowler (Arlington, Tennessee), Tommy Lamb (Grafton, Wisconsin), Hunter Marshall (Keller, Texas), Dawson Sweatt (McLennan Community College) and Carson Thomas (Midwest City, Oklahoma).

