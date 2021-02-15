You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners add 3-game set with Wichita State, cancel series with Southern due to weather

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU vs. UT-Arlington Baseball

Then-freshman outfielder Kendall Pettis hits a ball against UT-Arlington Oct. 6.

The Sooners have made a change to their schedule, and will now play three games against Wichita State from Feb. 20-21 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

A doubleheader between OU and the Shockers will be played Feb. 20 with the third game being played Feb. 21, the program announced Monday.

The change comes after a three-game series against Southern from Feb. 19-21 was canceled due to the inclement weather in Norman. The series was supposed to open the season for Oklahoma. The team will not have its home opener now until March 9 against UT-Arlington.

First pitch for the new season opener against the Shockers will be at noon CT on Feb. 20, with the second game set to start at 2:30 p.m. CT later that day.

