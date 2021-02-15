OU baseball: Sooners add 3-game set with Wichita State, cancel series with Southern due to weather

The Sooners have made a change to their schedule, and will now play three games against Wichita State from Feb. 20-21 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
SCHEDULE CHANGEDue to the winter weather in the Norman area, the #Sooners will now play Wichita State in Round Rock, Texas on Saturday and Sunday.➡️ https://t.co/baPWQlRMi4 pic.twitter.com/gyxxyuCBIM— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 15, 2021
A doubleheader between OU and the Shockers will be played Feb. 20 with the third game being played Feb. 21, the program announced Monday.
The change comes after a three-game series against Southern from Feb. 19-21 was canceled due to the inclement weather in Norman. The series was supposed to open the season for Oklahoma. The team will not have its home opener now until March 9 against UT-Arlington.
First pitch for the new season opener against the Shockers will be at noon CT on Feb. 20, with the second game set to start at 2:30 p.m. CT later that day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.