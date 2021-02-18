You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooner third baseman Peyton Graham named to USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award watch list

Peyton Graham

Then-freshman infielder Peyton Graham pumps his fist after making it to second base during the Sooners' game against Dallas Baptist University March 3, 2020.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

OU third baseman Peyton Graham has been named to the watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, which is given annually by USA Baseball to the nation’s best amateur baseball player. 

It's the first watch list that any Sooner player has been named to headed into the 2021 season, and is the second preseason honor for Graham after being named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team in January.

Graham is a returning starter, having played in all 18 games last season for Oklahoma. He batted .358 and had a slugging percentage of .612, both of which ranked second on the team, behind only outfielder Tanner Tredaway. Graham also produced 10 RBIs, eight doubles, and three home runs before the season was cut short due to COVID-19. 

The Sooners are scheduled to begin their season against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 1 p.m. CT on Feb. 20 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

