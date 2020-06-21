You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooner pitcher Cade Cavalli signs with Washington Nationals

  • Updated
Cade Cavalli (copy)

Then-sophomore right handed pitcher Cade Cavalli throws the ball in the game against Cal Poly Feb. 15, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Junior pitcher Cade Cavalli officially signed with the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Cavalli was selected with the 22nd pick of the 2020 MLB Draft, and was signed just nine days after the draft. The details of the contract are undisclosed as of now, but the pick was valued at $3,027,000.

OU’s Friday night starter made four starts in the shortened 2020 season, collecting 37 strikeouts with just five walks. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound pitcher is a Bixby, Oklahoma, product and was ranked the No. 5 player in the state in high school.

