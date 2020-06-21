OU baseball: Sooner pitcher Cade Cavalli signs with Washington Nationals

Junior pitcher Cade Cavalli officially signed with the Washington Nationals on Saturday.
Officially part of the Washington Nationals ✍🏼 •This is something I’ve dreamed of/worked for my entire life. God has blessed my family and I with placing me in the best organization out there. It’s been an awesome… https://t.co/lDsdTuAVfn— Cade Cavalli ⚓️⬆️ (@CADECAVALLI) June 21, 2020
Cavalli was selected with the 22nd pick of the 2020 MLB Draft, and was signed just nine days after the draft. The details of the contract are undisclosed as of now, but the pick was valued at $3,027,000.
OU’s Friday night starter made four starts in the shortened 2020 season, collecting 37 strikeouts with just five walks. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound pitcher is a Bixby, Oklahoma, product and was ranked the No. 5 player in the state in high school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.