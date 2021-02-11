OU baseball: Sooner infielder Peyton Graham named D1 Baseball's No. 3 third baseman heading into 2021 season

Redshirt freshman Peyton Graham was ranked as D1 Baseball’s third-best third baseman heading into the 2021 season on Thursday.
The #️⃣3️⃣ third baseman nationally entering the 2021 season ⤵️@PeytonGraham6 #Sooners https://t.co/LRR4kbukhx pic.twitter.com/oKlpH11nuM— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 11, 2021
Graham received a third-team preseason All-American honor from D1 Baseball on Jan. 26, and this top three ranking adds to Graham’s already long list of preseason accolades.
Graham started in all 18 games for the Sooners in 2020, batting .358 in the shortened season. He hit three home runs, eight doubles and 10 RBIs for the team with a .612 slugging percentage.
He and the Sooners will begin their season at 4 p.m. on Feb. 19 against Southern University in Norman.
