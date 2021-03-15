You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooner first baseman Tyler Hardman named Big 12 Player of the Week

Tyler Hardman

Then-junior Tyler Hardman during the game against Texas Southern on Feb. 18, 2020.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors on Monday.

Hardman scored 10 runs and had 10 hits in 12 at-bats in three total games last week. He scored seven runs and went 8-8 in Sunday’s doubleheader against Arkansas State, hitting for the cycle in the first game. He became the first Sooner to hit for the cycle since Cameron Seitzer in 2010.

Hardman leads the Sooners in batting average currently at .473 and is tied with redshirt senior second baseman Conor McKenna with a team-leading 13 RBIs.

Oklahoma is currently leading Arkansas State, 10-4, in the bottom of the sixth inning in Norman. After today’s game, the Sooners play Arkansas at 5 p.m. on March 16 in Fayetteville. 

