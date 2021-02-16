OU baseball: Skip Johnson names starting rotation for opening weekend, Wyatt Olds to pitch Sooners' opener

In a teleconference featuring Big 12 baseball coaches on Tuesday, OU head coach Skip Johnson revealed the three starting pitchers for the Sooners’ season-opening series against Wichita State from Feb. 20-21.
In a teleconference today, Coach Skip Johnson revealed that Wyatt Olds, Dalton Fowler, and Jake Bennett will be OU's starting pitchers for the season-opening series against Wichita State this weekend. #Sooners— Nick Coppola (@NickCoppola84) February 16, 2021
Redshirt sophomore Wyatt Olds will be taking the mound for the season opener, Johnson said. Olds is a returning starter who made five appearances during the 2020 season. He posted a 4-0 record along with a 1.89 ERA. He also surrendered just eight walks while striking out 29 batters, giving up only four earned runs in 19 total innings pitched. Opponents batted just .215 against him.
Dalton Fowler, another redshirt sophomore, will be given the ball for the second game of this Saturday’s doubleheader. Fowler is a community college transfer who pitched 64.2 innings in his 2019 season. He posted a 6-2 record along with a 3.76 ERA at Northwest Mississippi Community College before coming to Oklahoma. He did not record any stats during the 2020 season, and will be making his first ever start for the team.
Redshirt freshman Jake Bennett will get the nod to close out the series for the Sooners on Sunday. Bennett is a returning starter, having made three starts during the 2020 season. He posted a 3-0 record along with a 0.75 ERA, striking out 19 batters in 12 total innings pitched. He only surrendered three walks and one earned run, with opponents batting just .146 against him. After the season was cut short due to COVID-19, he earned Freshman All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
The three pitchers will attempt to give Oklahoma a 3-0 start, as the team begins its season on Saturday, Feb. 20 in a doubleheader against Wichita State. The two games will take place at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
