OU baseball: Senior transfer pitcher Brad Demco reportedly declared eligible for 2020 season

Oklahoma senior pitcher Brad Demco, a transfer from Sam Houston State, has been declared eligible for the 2020 season, per D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers.
Some big news for @OU_Baseball: Senior #SHSU Transfer and LHP Brad Demco has been declared eligible for the 2020 season. Demco is a 6-2, 200-pounder and will sit 89-91 and up to 92-93 with his fastball. #Sooners have so many options on the mound and Demco helps. #Sooners— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) February 6, 2020
Demco won five games in three seasons with the Bearkats and has a career ERA of 3.80. The left-hander, listed at 6-foot-2, 184 pounds, allowed seven earned runs in 10 innings pitched in 2019. His best season with Sam Houston State came in 2018, as he did not surrender a run in 14 of his final 18 appearances on the way to sporting a career-high 3.09 ERA.
Including Demco, the Sooners have six left-handed pitchers on their roster.
OU opens the season against Virginia on Feb. 14 in Pensacola, Florida.
