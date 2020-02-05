You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Senior transfer pitcher Brad Demco reportedly declared eligible for 2020 season

Skip Johnson

Coach Skip Johnson talks to the the press for the opening season press conference on Jan. 30, 2018.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Oklahoma senior pitcher Brad Demco, a transfer from Sam Houston State, has been declared eligible for the 2020 season, per D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers.

Demco won five games in three seasons with the Bearkats and has a career ERA of 3.80. The left-hander, listed at 6-foot-2, 184 pounds, allowed seven earned runs in 10 innings pitched in 2019. His best season with Sam Houston State came in 2018, as he did not surrender a run in 14 of his final 18 appearances on the way to sporting a career-high 3.09 ERA.

Including Demco, the Sooners have six left-handed pitchers on their roster.

OU opens the season against Virginia on Feb. 14 in Pensacola, Florida.

