OU baseball: Routine and mindset, Cade Horton's injury — 3 takeaways from Sooners first preseason press conference

The OU baseball team held its preseason press conference on Friday, featuring head coach Skip Johnson, infielder Brandon Zaragoza, and pitchers Jason Ruffcorn and Wyatt Olds.
As the team looks to begin its season on Feb. 19 against Southern University in Norman, here’s three takeaways from the press conference:
Routine and mindset
Johnson spoke at length about the importance of an established routine and a solid mindset, especially in light of an extended offseason where players spent nearly a full year away from competition due to COVID-19. Mentality was a theme throughout the press conference.
"I think the COVID period has taught us more about process than anything." Johnson said. "That's all I've talked about... repeat your delivery and be in control of yourself. Understand what your routine is.”
In particular Johnson mentioned a light system, in which a “green light” means go and a “red light” means to step back, control your thoughts, and regain focus on the task at hand.
That was also a sentiment echoed by players, including Ruffcorn. He mentioned the light system as a tool that separates the Sooners from other teams in the Big 12 Conference.
"Our light system, like a red light, green light, and a yellow light.” said Ruffcorn, a Preseason All-Big 12 honoree. “When things are going bad, just being able to take a deep breath, focus back on it, and then being able to go.”
Ruffcorn made seven relief appearances during the 2020 season, recording five saves and 12 strikeouts with a 1-0 record. He gave up zero runs and just three hits in eight total innings pitched, with opponents having only a .115 batting average against him.
Meanwhile, Zaragoza is a returning starter who hit .250 along with nine RBIs. Additionally, he smacked three doubles and scored nine runs over the course of the shortened season.
Like Ruffcorn, he talked about how Johnson stresses the importance of a good mindset and a daily routine. Asked how much it’s been instilled into the team by Johnson, he chuckled before answering.
"It's nonstop,” Zaragoza said, “It's all about taking a breath. It's all about being mentally prepared for every situation. He does a phenomenal job of getting us on the right path of staying engaged.”
The Sooners were ranked as high as No. 9 by Baseball America during the 2020 season, and held a 14-4 record before the remainder was cancelled, but Zaragoza said the team isn’t feeling any pressure to maintain lofty expectations.
“I feel like we have the correct mindset going into it, and that we understand what we're capable of,” Zaragoza said. “We trust that our preparation has led us to this point, so we just go out there and we play. Our expectations are high for ourselves, and as a team. We have to rely on each other.
“We come in with the same goal, and that's to get to Omaha."
Impact of Cade Horton’s injury
Johnson touched on the season-ending injury to freshman pitcher/infielder Cade Horton, discussing the impact he could’ve made on the team. Johnson also explained how great a leader Horton was already becoming, despite his young age. Horton suffered a torn UCL in early February and will require Tommy John surgery.
Horton was ranked as the No. 2 baseball prospect in Oklahoma while being ranked No. 14 nationally by Perfect Game. He won the Gatorade Oklahoma Player of the Year award during his senior season in high school.
“It’s unfortunate for Cade to get hurt," Johnson said. “He’s the best freshman pitcher I’ve been around, and I’ve had some real good ones.”
Freshman class
Horton’s absence is sure to be felt, but Johnson remains confident in his freshman class, and named several that could see significant playing time this season.
Johnson mentioned outfielder Jace Bohrofen as a position player who has impressed him so far, saying he’s “really come on strong” during spring practices. Johnson also mentioned three pitchers in Carson Atwood, Tommy Lamb, and Jeff Lodes as guys who could find themselves in key roles on the staff.
Johnson also left the door open for other freshmen to compete and earn contributing roles on the team, explaining OU has never been afraid to play underclassmen who work to earn a spot.
“Baseball only gives you an opportunity and that's all it gives you.” Johnson said. “What are you going to take from that opportunity when you walk out there? You've got to understand that you got to be in control yourself. You've got to commit to a plan, then you've got to compete.”
The Sooners look ready to begin their 2021 season, and will play their first game on Feb. 19 in Norman against the Jaguars. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m CT that evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.