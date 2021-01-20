You have permission to edit this article.
OU baseball: Peyton Graham, Tanner Treadway named to Perfect Game USA's preseason All-Big 12 team

  • Updated
Peyton Graham

Then-freshman Peyton Graham during the game against Texas Southern on Feb. 18, 2020.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Third baseman Peyton Graham and designated hitter Tanner Treadway were named to Perfect Game USA’s preseason Big 12 all-conference team on Wednesday. 

Both players led the Sooners in batting average and slugging percentage last season, with Treadway batting .378 with a .689 slugging percentage and Graham batting .358 with a .612 slugging percentage. Treadway also led the team in RBIs last season with 14, with Graham’s 10 RBIs placing fourth on the team. Both players hit three home runs. 

Oklahoma is one of five schools in the Big 12 to have multiple players make the list, with the others being Texas Tech, TCU, Texas and Oklahoma State.

