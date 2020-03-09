OU baseball: Peyton Graham receives Big 12 Player of the Week recognition

Freshman Peyton Graham was named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Graham is fresh off a week in which he hit 10-for-20 with a pair of homers and four RBIs.
Graham hit .500 in five games (10-of-20) last week for the #Sooners. The freshman scored the game-winning run on Sunday in the 10th inning of Oklahoma's series-clinching win over San Diego State.Peyton Graham (@PeytonGraham6) is the #Big12BSB Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/JVYe2xDxgr— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 9, 2020
Graham scored his ninth and final run of the week in the 10th inning of Sunday's win against San Diego State, crossing the plate after a throwing error to finalize the 9-8 victory in walk-off fashion. The Waxahachie, Texas native reached base in 60 percent of his plate appearances and six of his 10 hits went for extra bases.
This marks the third straight week an OU player has received Big 12 weekly honors. Dane Acker was named Big 12 Pitcher and Newcomer of the Week on March 2 after his no-hit performance against LSU, and Tanner Tredaway was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Feb. 24 following a 12 hit, six RBI week.
The Sooners are set to play five road games in the coming week. OU plays at Texas-Arlington (12-3) on Tuesday before traveling to San Luis Obispo, California for four games against Cal Poly (5-11)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.