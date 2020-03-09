You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU baseball: Peyton Graham receives Big 12 Player of the Week recognition

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Peyton Graham

Freshman infielder Peyton Graham on base during the game against San Diego State on March 8.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Freshman Peyton Graham was named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Graham is fresh off a week in which he hit 10-for-20 with a pair of homers and four RBIs.

Graham scored his ninth and final run of the week in the 10th inning of Sunday's win against San Diego State, crossing the plate after a throwing error to finalize the 9-8 victory in walk-off fashion. The Waxahachie, Texas native reached base in 60 percent of his plate appearances and six of his 10 hits went for extra bases.

This marks the third straight week an OU player has received Big 12 weekly honors. Dane Acker was named Big 12 Pitcher and Newcomer of the Week on March 2 after his no-hit performance against LSU, and Tanner Tredaway was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Feb. 24 following a 12 hit, six RBI week.

The Sooners are set to play five road games in the coming week. OU plays at Texas-Arlington (12-3) on Tuesday before traveling to San Luis Obispo, California for four games against Cal Poly (5-11)

Sign up for our newsletters

Load comments