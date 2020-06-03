You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Peyton Graham, Jake Bennett earn Freshman All-American honors

Peyton Graham

Freshman Peyton Graham during the game against Texas Southern on Feb. 18.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Collegiate Baseball Newspaper unveiled its 2020 Freshman All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Tuesday. Sooners third baseman Peyton Graham and pitcher Jake Bennett were among the selections.

Graham's selection comes after he totaled 24 hits, a .358 batting average and a .970 fielding percentage in the shortened 2020 season. He was one of five freshman recognized at third base.

Bennett, whose first start for Oklahoma came on Feb. 19 in a 12-1 win against Texas Southern, ended the season with 19 struck out batters and a .75 run average. He allowed just three walks and six hits in 12 innings in 2020. 

The complete 2020 Freshman All-American selections can be read here.

