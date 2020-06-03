OU baseball: Peyton Graham, Jake Bennett earn Freshman All-American honors

The Collegiate Baseball Newspaper unveiled its 2020 Freshman All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Tuesday. Sooners third baseman Peyton Graham and pitcher Jake Bennett were among the selections.
Read all about the Collegiate Baseball 2020 Freshmen All-Americans, including the 4 Freshmen National Players of The Year, at: https://t.co/HyNPvfnzmg pic.twitter.com/8PxPssPirF— Collegiate Baseball (@CBNewspaper) June 3, 2020
Graham's selection comes after he totaled 24 hits, a .358 batting average and a .970 fielding percentage in the shortened 2020 season. He was one of five freshman recognized at third base.
Bennett, whose first start for Oklahoma came on Feb. 19 in a 12-1 win against Texas Southern, ended the season with 19 struck out batters and a .75 run average. He allowed just three walks and six hits in 12 innings in 2020.
The complete 2020 Freshman All-American selections can be read here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.