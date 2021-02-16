You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Outfielder Tanner Tredaway ranked No. 51 at position by D1 Baseball entering 2021 season

Tanner Tredaway

Junior Tanner Tredaway during the game against Texas Southern on Feb. 18.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

D1 Baseball ranked redshirt junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway as the nation's No. 51 outfielder headed into the 2021 season on Tuesday.

Tredaway joins catcher Justin Mitchell and third baseman Peyton Graham as Sooners who have been ranked at their position by D1 Baseball.

Tredaway played in all 18 games last season for the Sooners, leading the team in both batting average (.378) and slugging percentage (.689). He also led the team in RBIs with 14 alongside three home runs and six doubles.

Tredaway and the Sooners open the 2021 season at noon CT on Feb. 20 in a neutral site double-header against Wichita State.

