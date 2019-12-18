You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Norman High School star Cade Horton signs with Sooners to play baseball, football

Skip Johnson

OU baseball coach Skip Johnson speaks at a press conference Feb. 4.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Local Norman High School standout Cade Horton has signed with the Sooners to play baseball and football.

Horton boasts a fastball that sits around 95 mph on the diamond, and was named a 2020 Perfect Game All-American. Horton was also recently named 40th overall on the 2020 MLB Draft prospects watch. 

Horton has a legitimate path to being drafted in the first two rounds of the 2020 MLB Draft, and joins recent list of OU two-sport athletes that includes Kyler Murray and Cody Thomas. 

On the gridiron, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound quarterback finished his senior season with 3,084 yards passing and 26 touchdowns with 1,149 yards on the ground to go along with 15 rushing touchdowns, en route to being named District MVP in 6A-1. 

